Rs.22,301 Cr proposed for irrigation sector in Telangana budget

Hyderabad: The Congress government has proposed Rs.22,301 crore for irrigation in the budget presented by the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly here on Thursday.



As many as 73 irrigation projects have been undertaken in the State till date including 34 large and 39 medium projects. Of these, 42 projects (10 mega and 32 medium) have been completed. A total of 31 projects - 24 large and seven medium projects, are currently under construction.

The hasty decisions taken by the previous government in the construction of the Kaleswaram project, faulty designs and substandard construction made the future of the project questionable. Farmers had high hopes due to the extensive hype given to this project. But, within a short time, the project's deficiencies came to light and left the entire state in shock.

An inquiry committee has been appointed to identify the irregularities in this project and for suggesting appropriate measures. Further action will be taken based on the report given by this judicial inquiry committee. “We are taking steps in accordance with the instructions of the National Dam Safety Authority to protect the project so that thousands of crores of public money which has already been spent on this project does not go waste,” he said.

The previous government neglected completion of many projects though they were in the final stages of construction. Therefore, despite spending a lot of public money, these could not be put to public use. “Our government has decided to complete half a dozen such projects which are in the final stages which can immediately bring ayacut under irrigation within this financial year. Similarly, 12 projects have been decided to be completed in the next financial year.

Maintenance of the existing large, medium and small projects in the State also has not been carried out in the last ten years, due to which people have not been able to avail the full benefits of these projects. If they are left as they are, the projects built with public money will become useless.

Hence, the State government was determined to undertake the maintenance and repair of projects regularly. “We have proposed Rs.22,301 crore for the irrigation sector in the budget,” he added.