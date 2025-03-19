Rs.18,000 cr allocated for Rythu Bharosa scheme, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: The Congress government has already allocated Rs.18,000 crore for implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme, guaranteeing direct financial assistance to farmers across Telangana, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

In his budget speech, Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds Finance Ministry portfolio, said that to provide investment support to farmers and enable them to purchase fertilizers, seeds and agricultural equipment, the State government launched the Rythu Bharosa scheme on January 26, 2025. Under this scheme, each farmer receives Rs.12,000 per acre annually as investment support.

“To safeguard public funds and eliminate irregularities, we have ensured that Rythu Bharosa benefits are directed exclusively to cultivable lands. A comprehensive ground-level survey was conducted, verified through village meetings, and non-cultivable lands were identified to prevent fund misallocation,” he explained.

To shield landless agricultural labourers from financial distress during period of unemployment, the State government has launched the Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa scheme, honouring electoral commitment. Through this significant welfare initiative, each farm labourer’s family will receive Rs.12,000 annually, providing essential financial support and stability during challenging times.

The Congress government is providing an additional incentive (bonus) of Rs.500 per quintal for fine variety paddy procured from farmers. This has led to a significant increase in fine paddy cultivation across the State. Compared to the previous Kharif season, the cultivation of fine rice varieties has increased from 25 lakh acres to 40 lakh acres. This remarkable growth is a direct result of the bonus provided by the government and its commitment to purchase every last grain of paddy from farmers.

As a result, farmers are now receiving a profitable price for their produce. During Kharif season, the government has disbursed Rs.1,206.44 crore to fine paddy farmers. As a further support, 8,332 paddy procurement centers were set up during the 2024-25 Kharif season, ensuring a hassle-free procurement process and smooth transactions for farmers.

To minimize crop damage from unseasonal rains and ensure the safe transportation of harvested paddy to procurement centers, the government is providing real-time, hourly weather updates to both farmers and procurement centers. To further protect paddy, advanced dryers, paddy cleaners, and ample tarpaulins have been made available for farmers.

Additionally, to enhance infrastructure in agricultural market yards, the government has undertaken development projects worth Rs.181.98 crore, ensuring improved facilities and greater support for farmers. During the 2024-25 Kharif season, the government procured paddy from farmers 10,35,484, crediting Rs.12,511.76 crore directly into their bank accounts.

“We have taken various steps to ensure that our farmers get maximum benefit from the centrally sponsored scheme,” he explained. The government is actively promoting oil palm cultivation across the State by providing incentive subsidies to farmers.

“As customs duty exemptions on imported oil palm have driven down prices for domestic farmers, we have convinced the central government to impose customs duties on oil palm imports, ensuring fair pricing and protecting the interests of local farmers. As a result, oil palm farmers now receive an additional Rs.2,000 per ton, making oil palm cultivation more profitable and attractive,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

In Horticulture, farmers adopting drip irrigation with solar power are being prioritized and provided with incentive subsidies to encourage sustainable and cost-effective farming practices.