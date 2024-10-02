Rs.1.21 Crore Hawala Money Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A huge amount of hawala money was seized in the city's Sultan Bazar police station on Tuesday. '



Two persons with a bike carrying cash of Rs. 1.21 crore was seized during the vehicle checks conducted by Sultan Bazar police conducted vehicle inspections at Hanuman Tekdi in the evening. As the police party tried to stop they managed to escape and later reportedly nabbed at Koti, police sources disclosed.



Police reportedly detained the bikers for questioning, are yet to officially disclose about the arrest and seizure.



