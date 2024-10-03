Rs1 Lakh Fine for DJ Ban Violators: Top Cop

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu announced that those who violate the ban on DJ music and firecrackers in religious processions, will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Criminal charges for public nuisance will also be filed under the Environment Protection Act, which could lead to up to five years of imprisonment.

The decision followed a recent conference attended by senior cops, traffic officials, and political leaders, who discussed the health risks associated with high-decibel noise, including cardiovascular issues and hearing loss, particularly among vulnerable populations like the elderly and children.

Commissioner Babu emphasised the necessity of this ban, stating that research indicates the noise from DJs poses significant health risks. He urged strict enforcement of the new regulations across all zones in the Rachakonda commissionerate.

" Violation of cases will be registered under BNS 223, 280, 292, 293, 324, BNSS 152 and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act,” the CP said.