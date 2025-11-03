Rs 80 Lakh for Toilet Complex at Dharmapuri Temple, Rs 3.1 Cr for Four VIP Suites

Hyderabad: The government is all set to renovate the Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Jagtial district, ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu in July 2027. Endowment minister Konda Surekha said the renovation would follow Agama Shastra principles and Vedic customs.

The Rs 50-crore renovation project aims to expand the main temple complex and construct the Vaikunta Dwaram, queue management systems, ritual halls, and chariot housing facilities. Additionally, infrastructure along the Godavari riverbank will include dormitories, dress-changing rooms for women, sanitation complexes, dining facilities, and drinking water amenities to accommodate thousands of devotees during festival times.

The government has allotted Rs 80 lakh for the Sulabh complex and water shower facility, expected to be used by thousands of pilgrims. For the construction of four VIP suites, the allocation is Rs 3.1 crore.

Local MLA and minister Aduluri Laxman Kumar vowed support for land acquisition and project facilitation to ensure timely completion. The government planned what it called “futuristic arrangements” for the Pushkaralu pilgrim influx to ensure smooth conduct of holy baths and festivities.

Revival bill

Rs 20 cr: Reconstruction of main temple of Sri Yoga Nrusimha Swamy temple.

Rs 5.5 cr: Reconstruction of the Sri Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple.

Rs 3 cr: Construction of Rathashala, preparing three chariots.

Rs 7 cr: New Kalyana Mandapam.

Rs 4 cr: Brahma Pushkarini renovation.

Rs 20 lakh: Reconstruction of Sri Yama Dharmaraju Temple

Rs 50 lakh: New homashala

Rs 30 lakh: Development of Sri Satyavathi temple (Sand Pillar).

Rs 75 lakh: Construction of Varahamurthy Idol in Chintamani lake.

Rs 3 cr: Two large dormitories on the river banks.

Rs 70 lakh: Dress changing rooms for women.

Rs 80 lakh: Sulabh complex, water shower facility

Rs 3.1 cr: Construction of four suites for VVIPs

Rs 1.15 cr: Queue complex.

In the works: Construction of Satyanarayana Vrata mandapam, Pravachan mandapam, Nitya Kalyana mandapam, Nitya Annadan mandapam, Maha Prakara, Prasadam counters, Homa halls.