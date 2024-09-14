Rs 5L for fully damaged houses by Sept end: Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday assured families whose houses were completely damaged in the recent rain and flooding of the payment of Rs 5 lakh by the end of September under the Indiramma houses scheme.

Srinivas Reddy said the state government had already received a report on the extent of damage from the flood-affected districts. He said Rs 16,500 would be extended to those whose houses were partially damaged, and Rs 10,000 per acre would be extended to farmers for crop loss.

He instructed officials to complete the repair to the breaches of the canals within four days and provide irrigation facility to farmers. Later, the minister inspected damaged roads at Nallaigudem, Kattu Kacharam and Ravichettu thanda.

The minister reminded that several canals and bunds of irrigation tanks have breached due to floods. The Irrigation department has taken up repair work on a war-footing, he added.

Stating that the recent heavy rains and floods have caused losses to the tune of Rs 10,300 crore in the state, Srinivas Reddy said the state government had also requested the Centre for financial aid for relief measures.

The help of Union ministers from the state would also be sought to bring funds to the state. A team of members headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him for financial aid to help the flood-affected areas.