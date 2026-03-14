Rs 5,000 Fine To Deter Wedding Gatecrashers In Warangal

WARANGAL: Function halls across the erstwhile Warangal district have begun displaying legal warning banners to deter gatecrashers amid a rise in uninvited people attending private wedding functions and consuming food meant for guests.

The banners, placed at entrances of several venues, warn that entering a private function without an invitation could attract action under Section 441 (criminal trespass), with possible imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of Rs 5,000. A photograph of one such flex banner recently went viral on social media.

The issue has been reported from parts of Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, where hosts and venue owners say large numbers of uninvited individuals are attending weddings.

Prathap, who recently organised his sister’s marriage at a function hall near the 100 Feet KUC Road in Hanamkonda, alleged that more than 200 uninvited people entered the venue, consumed food meant for guests and left.

He said the unexpected crowd resulted in a shortage of food for invited relatives and friends.

Function hall owners said the problem has begun affecting their business, with some clients reluctant to book venues that are easily accessible to outsiders.

The management of Ashok Nandan Garden in Mahbubabad, which placed such a banner outside its premises, said the decision was taken to protect clients and prevent disruption at private events.

“We have deliberately mentioned a fine of Rs 5,000 on our banners, although the actual legal fine is Rs 500, to create a stronger sense of deterrence among uninvited trespassers. To ensure a smooth and secure experience for our clients, hosts are now requested to ask their guests to bring their invitation cards, which will serve as an official entry pass. In addition, dedicated security guards have been deployed at the entrance to verify these cards, ensuring that only genuine relatives and friends are allowed into the celebration,” they said.

Advocate G. Devandar said unauthorised entry into private functions could amount to criminal trespass under law.

Dornakal circle inspector Bhukya Rajesh said police had not received any formal complaints so far. However, he said action would be taken if organisers or venue owners filed complaints against those entering private events without invitation and causing disturbance.

Traditionally known for open hospitality, weddings in the region are now seeing stricter entry checks as hosts attempt to manage large gatherings and prevent disruptions.