Rs 500 paddy bonus lures Maharashtra, Karnataka suppliers

Nizamabad: The introduction of a Rs 500 bonus for paddy has inadvertently fuelled illegal transportation of paddy from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka into Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Despite efforts by officials to strengthen inter-state borders, middlemen remain pivotal in facilitating the smuggling operations.

Previously, farmers transported paddy to Maharashtra seeking higher prices. Under the guise of supporting farmers, certain traders diverted paddy from Nizamabad and Kamareddy to districts such as Nanded, Latur, Bheed, Parbhani, Jalna, Pune, Solapur, Mumbai, and other regions in Maharashtra. With the new Rs 500 bonus incentive, traders have started moving paddy back from Maharashtra’s Nanded district to Telangana’s Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Civil supplies, revenue, and police officials have intensified coordination to block the influx of paddy from Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, these measures have largely failed due to the involvement of corrupt employees at key inter-state entry points. Traders exploit these vulnerabilities to smuggle paddy through locations including Salabathpur, Pothangal, Birkur, Salura, Kandakurthi, and Khandgaon.