Rs 500 Cr Central Funds if BJP Wins ULB Polls: Bandi

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said the Centre would provide Rs 500 crore for urban development if the BJP is voted to power in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Addressing a public meeting in Huzurabad municipality of Karimnagar district, he alleged that the Congress-led state government had failed to support municipalities during its two-year tenure. He said a BJP victory would ensure substantial Central funds for the development of towns in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

The minister said the Union government had recently released Rs 259 crore for gram panchayats, attributing it to the efforts of himself and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. He said the BJP did not make false promises and assured that if the BJP won the Huzurabad chairperson post, he would ensure the construction of a mini stadium and completion of the pending Mini Tank Bund project.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar released an “Accountability Booklet” detailing Central funds allocated to Huzurabad. According to the booklet, the Centre released Rs 19.57 crore under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, Rs 16.25 crore through the AMRUT scheme, and Rs 36 crore from the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund. He said several civic works in the town, including streetlights, CC roads, drainage works and graveyards, were taken up with Central assistance.

Criticising the state government, the minister said adequate staff had not been provided at the local 100-bed hospital despite the Centre supplying medical equipment through CSR and MPLADS funds. He said efforts would be made to improve healthcare facilities and to expedite the distribution of double-bedroom houses constructed earlier.