Rs 5-Cr For Restoration Of 4 Buddhist Sites

HYDERABAD: In a bid to improve facilities and attract more visitors, the Heritage department has launched conservation and restoration works at four Buddhist sites in Telangana under the first phase of a ₹5‑crore project funded by Yadadri Thermal Power Corporation.

The sites selected are Dhulikatta in Peddapalli district, Nelakondapally in Khammam district, and Phanigiri and Gajula Banda in Suryapet district.

At Dhulikatta, the works include conservation of the Vihara complex, Stupa and other structures. At Nelakondapally, the project covers the Mahastupa, Viharas and the development of basic amenities and signages.

Similarly, conservation of the Mahastupa, Chaityagriha, Vihara complex and congregation hall, along with provision of basic facilities, is being taken up at Phanigiri. At Gajula Banda, the project involves clearing the premises, exposing Buddhist structures and conserving the Mahastupa and Viharas.

Officials said the structures had been deteriorating over time and the conservation efforts would help protect them, create awareness and draw more visitors.