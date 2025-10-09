 Top
Rs 4.6 Lakh, Liquor Seized in Jubilee Hills Bypoll Checks

Telangana
DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2025 1:47 AM IST

Police said the driver failed to produce valid documents for the cash, leading to the detention of two occupants for questioning.

During inspections in Srinagar Colony, the teams, along with Panjagutta police, seized Rs 4.6 lakh in unaccounted cash and nine liquor bottles from a car.

Hyderabad:Special police teams of the West Zone intensified vehicle checks following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Jubilee Hills by-election. During inspections in Srinagar Colony, the teams, along with Panjagutta police, seized Rs 4.6 lakh in unaccounted cash and nine liquor bottles from a car.

Police said the driver failed to produce valid documents for the cash, leading to the detention of two occupants for questioning.

Notices were issued under Election Commission rules, directing them to appear before the investigating officer with relevant proof, failing which the money will be handed over to the Income-Tax Department.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
liquor seized Jubilee Hills Bypoll 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

