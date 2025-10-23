Rs 44.73 Cr Sanctioned for Mid-day Meal Staff

Hyderabad:The director of school education, Telangana, has sanctioned Rs 44.73 crore for disbursing an additional honorarium of 2,000 per month to cook-cum-helpers working under the PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal) Scheme until August 2025. The decision follows government approval to meet the state’s additional financial commitment for the second quarter of the 2025–26 fiscal year.

According to the official order, district educational officers (DEOs) have been instructed to issue release orders to mandal educational officers (MEOs) and ensure disbursement as per existing financial rules. The total amount includes allocations of Rs 27.97 crore for the general category, Rs 9.79 crore for the Scheduled Castes and Rs 6.95 crore for the Scheduled Tribes.

The sanction was made based on proposals submitted by DEOs across the state. “All DEOs are directed to release funds to the respective MEOs for immediate distribution to implementing agencies as per requirements,” the director’s proceedings stated. Payments will be made through the treasury system only.



Districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Vikarabad have received some of the highest allocations. The director instructed officials to maintain transparent records and adhere strictly to government audit and financial guidelines during the process.

