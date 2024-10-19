Facelift for 38 Railway Stations in Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 38 railway stations in the state is being deveveloped with an expenditure of Rs 1830.4 crores under Amrit Bharat Scheme and also Cherlapalli railway station is being developed as a Satellite Terminal with a cost of Rs 430 crores. The development for all these railway stations is currently under the different stages of progress

Further a Techno Economic Feasibility Study for two important railway stations in the twin cities-- Kacheguda and Lingampalli railway stations are under finalization process, the press released added.



