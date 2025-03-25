Rs 409cr Worth PDS Rice Seized in 15 Months: DS Chauhan

Hyderabad: Civil supplies principal secretary D.S. Chauhan revealed that PDS rice worth Rs 409 crore has been seized over the last 15 months from smugglers. The seizures were the result of stringent measures taken by the state government targeting illegal transportation and evasion of rise meant for the public distribution system (PDS).

Addressing the International Leadership Programme at IIM-Raipur as a special invitee on Monday, Chauhan highlighted the government’s technology-driven reforms that have transformed the civil supplies department into a national model. He noted that Telangana was the first state to achieve 100 per cent route optimisation in PDS logistics, a reform that has helped the state save between ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore annually.

“Stringent action against violators has led to a nine-fold increase in the seizure of illegally transported PDS rice,” he said, adding that this enforcement has drastically improved compliance across the PDS supply chain.

“Timely and transparent payments are now being made to farmers within 48 hours of procurement, thanks to an end-to-end digital process,” Chauhan said, underlining the shift towards efficient, farmer-friendly systems.

Chauhan outlined several initiatives introduced over the past year and a half, including the establishment of modern low-cost ration shops —branded as Jan Poshan Kendras — and the deployment of e-pass technology to improve ration distribution efficiency.

A pioneering move has been the integration of weather forecast technology into paddy procurement processes. This innovation is aiding farmers in making informed harvesting and storage decisions, ultimately reducing losses and improving produce quality.

Telangana’s position in the rice export market has also received a boost. The state recently signed an agreement with the Philippines to export premium quality rice, marking a key milestone in international trade for the state’s agriculture sector, he added.

The state distributes 1.81 lakh metric tonnes of rice every month to 89.52 lakh families through a network of 17,000 ration shops. Chauhan noted that quality control has been enhanced, with strict oversight by field staff to ensure that only high-grade rice is procured from millers.

The comprehensive overhaul of Telangana’s Civil Supplies Department, according to Chauhan, serves as a blueprint for other states seeking to modernise and secure their food distribution systems.