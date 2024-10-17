Rs 30 Cr to Be Released for Laying of Ghat Road: Minister

Nalgonda: Minister for roads and buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, announced on Thursday that the state government would release funds for the construction of a ghat road leading to Hazrath Syed Shah Latheefullah Quadri Dargah.

While launching the Urs-e-Sharif sandal procession at Madina Masjid, marking the start of the three-day Urs at Hazrath Syed Shah Latheefullah Quadri Dargah in Nalgonda town, he highlighted the Urs as a symbol of communal harmony, with participation from both Muslims and Hindus.

He stated that the state government would soon release Rs 30 crore for the construction of the ghat road to the hill of Hazrath Syed Shah Latheefullah Quadri Dargah and that tenders would be called for the execution of the project shortly.

He further alleged that the previous government had not made adequate arrangements for the Urs, while the current government has provided all the necessary facilities and amenities for the event. The Urs-e-Sharif sandal procession, which passed through RP Road and the old town, concluded at the dargah.