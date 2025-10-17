Rs 220 Crore To Be Sanctioned To Solve Khammam’s Drinking Water Problem: Agriculture Minister

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Friday announced that the state government will soon sanction ₹220 crore to resolve the drinking water problem in Khammam city.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of a BC boys’ hostel at Musthafa Nagar in Khammam, taken up at a cost of ₹3 crore, the minister said the sanctioned funds would be used to improve the city’s drinking water supply. “We will not allow any shortage of drinking water in Khammam during the summer season. Every household in the city should have access to safe drinking water,” he said.

He recalled that the state government had sanctioned `9 crore for the construction of new buildings for three hostels that were functioning in dilapidated conditions. The government, he said, was committed to providing the necessary facilities in educational institutions and hostels to ensure a healthy environment for students.

Rao instructed officials to maintain quality standards in the construction of the hostel buildings and to ensure all necessary amenities for students’ convenience. He also noted that diet charges for hostel students had been increased by 40 per cent, while cosmetic charges had been raised by 200 per cent.

Stating that road widening would contribute to the development of various localities, the minister sought public cooperation for ongoing projects in Khammam. He added that the widening of the Bonakal road would also be taken up soon.