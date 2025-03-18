Rs 20-cr boost for Lal Darwaza temple development

Hyderabad: The committee members of the historic Lal Darwaza Simha Vahini Sri Mahankali temple in Hyderabad have thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for allocating Rs 20 crore for the temple’s development.

A meeting was held at the temple office, organised by the temple committee. During the meeting, a resolution was passed expressing gratitude to Revanth Reddy and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. The members celebrated by distributing sweets after the Chief Minister assured the release of funds for the temple’s development.

During a discussion in the Assembly, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi emphasised the importance of allocating Rs 20 crore for the renovation of the historic temple. The committee members appreciated his support in securing the funds.

The temple committee chairman, C. Rajendra Yadav stated, “In 2014, the former chief minister on his visit to the temple has promised Rs 10 crore fund but it was never released. We have repeatedly requested to the previous government to sanction the amount for the development of the temple.”

“The development includes the expansion of temple by acquiring 1,031 square yards of land and compensation will be given to landowners. The temple is not under the endowments but a special officer to be appointed to oversee the project as per the Gazette guidelines,” he added.

Temple general secretary, B. Maruthi Yadav said, “The temple is very congested which is existing in less than 150 square yards at present, causing inconvenience to devotees especially during the Bonalu festival. With the sanction from the government, Rs 10 crore will be used to compensate the people who are giving their lands and Rs 10 crore will be utilised for the development of the temple”.

“We are very thankful to Revanth Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi who has taken the issue to various departmental officials repetitively,” he added. The temple committee assured that all work would be done without disturbing the existing structure.