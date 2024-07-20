Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loan Waiver Is the Biggest Welfare Programme in the Country, Claims IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh by the Congress government in Telangana is the biggest welfare programme in the country. The farm loan waiver started two days ago with deposits of Rs 1 lakh into the bank accounts of farmers and another Rs1 lakh would be deposited within a month, said IT minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Laying the foundation stone for several works at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore in Badangpet municipal limits in the city outskirts on Saturday, Sridhar Babu said that families of farmers are celebrating the release of farm loan waiver amounts. If any eligible farmer fails to get the benefit, bring it to the notice of the concerned officers, he urged the farmers.

Expressing happiness over the statewide rains, which the farmers are cheering, Sridhar Babu said that the Congress government would fulfill all its promises.

Party in-charge for Maheshwaram Assembly constituency K. Laxma Reddy, mayor C. Parijatha, and other local party leaders were present at the meeting.