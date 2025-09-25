Rs 1,612 Cr Released to Indiramma Beneficiaries So Far

Hyderabad: As part of the Indiramma housing scheme, an amount of Rs 1,612.37 crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries. The construction of around 2.12 lakh houses has begun across the state under this scheme and payments have already been made for more than 1.5 lakh houses.

Managing director of the Housing Corporation V. P. Gautam informed on Wednesday that the government was implementing the scheme efficiently with the goal of providing permanent housing to all eligible poor families. He mentioned that the beneficiaries were being credited with a total of Rs 5 lakh, in installments, directly into their bank accounts, based on the stages of house construction. “If any beneficiary has not received the credited amount, they should link their Aadhaar number with their bank account by visiting their respective bank branch,” he said.

He added that construction work under the Indiramma scheme was progressing rapidly in more than 12,000 villages and around 4,000 municipal wards across the state and house-warming ceremonies were being held daily in several areas.

“Funds are being directly transferred into beneficiaries’ accounts every Monday,” he said. As part of this process, a record Rs 188.35 crores was released in this week alone (up to September 24) for bills related to the progress of 17,000 houses.

Funds released so far

Basement level: Rs 1,210.76 crore (for 1,21,076 house)

Roof level (walls completed): Rs 252.64 crore (for 25,264 houses)

Roof casted (slab completed): Rs 155.44 crore (for 7,772 houses)