Rs 15 Crore Sanctioned for New ITDA Building in Utnoor

Adilabad: The state government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the construction of a new building for the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Utnoor, Adilabad district. It has also approved Rs 50 lakh for creating additional facilities at the Adivasi Bhavan in Utnoor.

The existing ITDA building, constructed four decades ago, is in poor condition and poses a threat to employees as well as people who visit daily to meet officials and address their grievances.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju welcomed the decision, stating that it was high time to construct a new building for the safety of both employees and visitors. He thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, tribal welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, and the rural development minister for approving the funds.