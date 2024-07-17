Rs 11,000 cr extra needed for projects, says Uttam

During a review meeting with senior irrigation department officials at Jalasoudha, the department's headquarters, the minister outlined the state government's plans to complete ongoing projects within a year, targeting irrigation for approximately six lakh acres.

Regarding budgetary concerns, Reddy stated that of the `28,000 crore allocated to the department, `18,000 crore was needed to pay interest on loans taken by the previous BRS government, while `2,000 crore was required for employee salaries and pensions.

"We will be requesting the Chief Minister and the finance department to increase the department budget by another `11,000 crore to speedily complete some ongoing projects and expand the irrigated area in the state," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Projects have been categorised into A, B, and C classes. Category A includes projects nearing completion that can be operational quickly with an investment of Rs 240.66 crore, enabling irrigation facilities for 47,882 acres. Categories B and C comprise projects that will take longer to complete. When finished, the ongoing projects are expected to irrigate an additional 5,84,770 acres.

The irrigation minister also reviewed the progress of various projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, Koilsagar, Rajolibanda, Dindi, SLBC, Bima, Chinna Kaleshwaram, Nilwai and Mattadivagu. He received updates from department engineers on these projects.

Officials estimated that around `8,000 crore would be required to complete these projects, prompting the request for an increased budget allocation.

Uttam to meet NDSA officials in New Delhi on July 20

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will meet officials from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) in New Delhi on July 20 to discuss the safety and protection of the Kaleshwaram project barrages on the Godavari River.

The Telangana government has been awaiting the NDSA's final report on measures to ensure the safety of the Sundilla, Annaram, and Medigadda barrages, following issues that emerged in October last year.

The NDSA had provided interim measures, including repairs to downstream flood protection structures, filling voids under the foundations, and keeping all barrage gates open to allow free water flow in the Godavari. These measures have been implemented, but not all could be completed due to rising river flows.

Some critical tests, including core sample studies, geotechnical, and geophysical tests, were delayed by the increased water flow, preventing final conclusions on the way forward.

Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters on Wednesday that he has discussed these issues with NDSA chairman J. Chandrashekar Iyer and other officials. He will further address these matters during his meeting in Delhi.