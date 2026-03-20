Rs 1,100 Crore for Hyderabad Metro in 2026–27 Budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated Rs 1,100 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the 2026–27 budget, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Friday.

Of the total outlay, Rs 600 crore has been earmarked for Metro Rail Phase-II, while Rs 500 crore will be extended as loans to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to support project implementation.

The minister said the project, including its expansion and connectivity plans, is being taken over by the state government. “The state government is providing Rs 65,000 per square yard as compensation for properties acquired for the Old City Metro project,” Bhatti said.

In addition, a 31-km fast-track corridor from Raidurg to Hyderabad Airport is under development to improve connectivity and ease congestion along the IT corridor.

The government said the Metro network is being aligned with the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) framework, with plans to develop economic hubs around metro stations within the Outer Ring Road. These hubs will focus on sectors such as artificial intelligence, global capability centres and research and development. The allocation is aimed at advancing Phase-II works and supporting connectivity expansion across key urban corridors.