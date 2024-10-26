Rs 10,000 Crore Allocation Will Bolster Hyderabad Infra: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Revanth Reddy government would build housing towers with integrated facilities and schools, alongside initiatives for women’s self-help groups and small-scale businesses, for those displaced by the Musi river rejuvenation project.

He alleged that a ‘malicious campaign’ had been launched to target the Congress government to discredit the projects earmarked for Hyderabad’s ongoing development. He said that Rs 10,000 crore that had been provided in the state Budget exclusively for the development of the capital would be used to build flyovers, underpasses, drainage systems and other infrastructure. He said 30,000-acre Future City would become the centerpiece for Hyderabad’s growth.

Addressing a property show organised by National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) at Hitex here on Saturday, Bhatti said, “Hyderabad belongs to all of us. It is the jewel of India, and its growth is vital for the nation.”

A significant component of Hyderabad's environmental improvements includes the approval of 39 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to manage polluted drains, reinforcing the government’s quest for environmental sustainability, he said.

On the concerns raised about the HYDRAA, he clarified that the agency did not hold jurisdiction for approvals, with responsibility lying instead with wings like GHMC, HMDA and DTCP.

Bhatti said that registration activities had resumed after a lull during the recent Assembly and Parliament elections. Stressing an open dialogue with real estate developers, Bhatti stressed that the state government was receptive to feedback and committed to avoiding favouritism, marking a change from the BRS government