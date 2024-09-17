RRR Works will Commence Soon: R&B Minister

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said works on Regional Ring Road (RRR), which would be a game-changer, would commence soon. He said that road repair and safety measures have been taken up at 17 spots on the National Highway 65 to Vijayawada at Rs.230 crore to reduce accidents.

Tenders were called for upgrading NH-65 into a six-lane highway from Andole Mysamma temple to Ramapuram crossroads, the border of Telangana and AP and works would begin soon. Speaking at a Praja Palana Dinotsavam event, he said 1.73 lakh farmers in the district had benefited from the Rs.2 lakh crop loan waiver. He said SLBC tunnel works would be completed within two years.