RRR project gets boost, Centre calls for tenders for northern part

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project reached a crucial milestone on Saturday, with the Centre inviting tenders for the construction of its northern segment. The tenders, valued at ₹7,104 crore and divided into five packages, are set to transform the state’s infrastructure, with a two-year timeline for completion.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued tender notifications for construction of the 161.5-km northern section of the RRR, which will be a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield expressway. The project is divided into five packages: Package I from Girmapur to Reddipalle (34.518 km) for ₹1,529.19 crore; Package II from Reddipalle to Islampur (26 km) at ₹1,114.80 crore; Package III from Islampur to Pragnapur (23 km) at ₹1,184.81 crore; Package IV from Pragnapur to Rayagiri (43 km) at ₹1,728.22 crore and Package V from Rayagiri to Tangad Palle (35 km) at ₹1,547.04 crore.

Construction will follow the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, with a five-year maintenance period, post-completion. The deadline for tender submissions is February 14, with tenders scheduled to be opened the same day.

Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy thanked the Centre for accelerating the long-delayed RRR project. Describing it as a "day to be written in golden letters in the history of Telangana," he credited the Congress government for achieving this landmark within a year of coming to power.

In a media statement, he said, "This initiative is a result of the relentless efforts of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and me. The RRR will be a 'super game changer' for Telangana, just as the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was game changer for Hyderabad," the minister said.

He blamed the BRS government’s utter negligence for the project’s long delay in taking off.

“Though the RRR was proposed in 2017, the BRS government failed to act. Simply submitting a letter to the Centre agreeing to bear utility-shifting charges could have ensured timely completion,” he said.

He highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Congress government, including resolving land acquisition issues through multiple meetings with district collectors. He also lauded Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for stepping in to share the financial burden of utility charges when the state’s financial challenges were explained.

Venkat Reddy expressed optimism about the project's transformative impact, stating that the RRR would boost Telangana’s connectivity, attract investments, and pave the way for a golden future.

The RRR project is a 343-km, four-lane access-controlled expressway project around Hyderabad. It was planned beyond the ORR and approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana’s first phase. The RRR project has two components-the northern part and the southern part.

The 161-km northern part will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Pragnapur, Jagdevpur, Bhongir and Choutuppal. The 182-km southern part goes through Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Amangal, Chevella, Shankarpally and Sangareddy besides connecting with the upcoming future city.

The state government plans to independently execute the southern part of the RRR to avoid delays in the overall completion of the project. While the Centre is covering the entire construction costs for the northern segment, land acquisition expenses are being shared equally between the Centre and the state government on a 50:50 ratio basis. However, the state government has decided to bear the entire cost of the southern segment on its own for the speedy completion of the project.