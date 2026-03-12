RRR Northern Part DPR Finalized, says Gadkari

Hyderabad: For the development of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad, the work of consultancy services for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been awarded.

The DPR of the Northern part of the RRR has been finalised and is under process of appraisal, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

He said this in Rajya Sabha in response to a question raised by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury in Rajya Sabha on approvals for RRR. She sought to know whether the government has granted financial and cabinet approvals for the commencement of works on RRR project in Telangana and whether approvals have been accorded separately for the northern and southern sections of the RRR and the present status of each segment.

She wanted to know the details of the total estimated project cost and the financial assistance or funding pattern approved by the Centre and whether any component of the project is pending for approval.