RRR North Segment’s Cost Doubles to ₹15,627 Crore

Hyderabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the cost of the northern segment of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) from ₹7,104 crore to ₹15,627 crore following a decision to upgrade the project from a four-lane to a six-lane corridor to address future traffic requirements.

The project will now be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), replacing the previously approved Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. Fresh tenders will be floated soon for the revised works.

The original tender, issued in December 2024, covered a 161-km four-lane stretch from Girmapur in Sangareddy district to Tangadpalli in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. However, tender finalisation was delayed after the state government sought expansion to six lanes, following which the Centre granted approval. With the revised cost estimate in place, NHAI is preparing to invite fresh bids for the upgraded alignment.

According to official sources, tender notifications are expected in December 2025 and the works are targeted to commence by May 2025.

Parallelly, the state government is accelerating land acquisition processes for both northern and southern segments, enabling simultaneous construction. Revenue authorities have stepped up compensation disbursal to farmers through the 'Bhoomirashi' portal of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), ensuring direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries.

Recently, ₹2.03 crore was transferred to 49 farmers in Datharpally, Dattaipally, Vellapally, Konapur and Ibrahimpur villages in Turkapally and Yadagirigutta mandals of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Another 250 farmers in the same region have been identified and will be compensated shortly.

Compensation was finalised for lands falling within a 15-kilometre radius in Choutuppal and Bhuvanagiri mandals, expediting groundwork for the southern stretch. Officials said this approach will ensure the project advances without delays once construction begins.

The northern segment has been designated as National Highway 161-AA. The corridor will connect Girmapur in Sangareddy district to Rayagiri in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district and is designed for vehicular speeds up to 120 kmph. The project will be executed across five packages, which include Girmapur-Reddipalle (43 km), Reddipalle-Islampur (26 km), Islampur-Pragnapur (23 km), Pragnapur-Rayagiri (43 km) and Rayagiri-Tangadpalli (35 km).