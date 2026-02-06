RRR Investment, Implementation Based On DPR Outcome: Centre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the decision for Regional Ring Road (RRR) project investment and implementation is taken based on the outcome of Detailed Project Report (DPR), traffic density and synergy with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The Ministry is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs). The DPR for development of the northern side of RRR for Hyderabad having length of about 162 km has been prepared.

For this project, the Telangana government has conveyed its consent for sharing 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. In addition, the State government has also agreed for granting the exemption from royalty on extraction of minor minerals and reimbursement of State portion of Goods and Service Tax (GST).

The development of highways infrastructure is a continuous process. For development of State roads, financial assistance is provided under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) subject to accrual as per applicable guidelines thereon. The accrual under CRIF for the current financial year for Telangana is Rs. 367.17 crore.

This was stated by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha while replying to a question posed by BJP MP Eatala Rajender on financial assistance to Telangana for Greenfield developments on Thursday.