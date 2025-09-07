RRR Alignment Changed for Some Companies, Says Raj Gopal Reddy

Nalgonda: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Sunday alleged that the alignment of the south part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) was changed by the government to protect the land of private companies located near Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, and said that he would not hesitate to fight to prevent any injustice being done to farmers.

Speaking at a meeting with farmers who would lose land due to the RRR, held at Samsthan Narayanpur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Raj Gopal Reddy said the highest number of affected farmers would be from the Munugode Assembly constituency.

He recalled that the state government had, in principle, already announced the alignment of the southern part of the RRR. The distance between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the RRR, he said, should be uniform across all stretches. In the Munugode constituency, this distance had been reduced. The RRR would pass through Choutuppal, Ghattuppal, Marriguda and Samsthan Narayanpur in his constituency.

He pointed out that the distance between the ORR and the RRR varied at several places and that this discrepancy needed to be rectified in the alignment. He attributed the variation to the state government’s decision to protect the land of private companies located at Choutuppal, which would result in hundreds of farmers losing their properties. He said he would meet Union minister Nitin Gadkari to bring the issue to his notice.

Raj Gopal Reddy said that while the alignment of the right side of the RRR had been finalised by the previous BRS government, which had already brought the issue of farmers losing land to the Centre’s notice, the present Congress government had failed to share details of the alignment with MLAs representing the affected constituencies. He said the government should have collected suggestions from such MLAs before proceeding. He declared that he was prepared to take any decision to protect the interests of the people of his constituency.

He recalled that after his resignation as MLA in 2022, the Choutuppal-Narayanpur road was sanctioned, a 100-bed hospital was established at Choutuppal, Gattuppal was made a mandal, Chandur was declared a revenue division, and compensation was paid to families displaced by the Shivannagudem reservoir, all during the BRS regime.

Reiterating that the Congress leadership had promised him a ministerial berth, he said there was no problem if there was a delay in fulfilling the promise, as he had the patience to wait.