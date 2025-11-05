RPF’s Narcos Operation Seizes Narcotics worth Rs.5.79 Cr in 2025

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division’s operation narcos helped in seizing narcotics worth Rs. 5.79 crore in the year 2025.

Alakunta Naveen Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Secunderabad, stated, “During the year 2024, RPF Secunderabad Division recovered narcotic substances in 67 incidents valued at Rs. 4.27 crore and arrested 82 persons, who were carrying NDPS substances and handed them over to the concerned law enforcement agencies for further legal action.

In 2025 so far, the RPF recovered narcotic substances in 88 incidents valued at Rs. 5.79 crore and arrested 107 persons, who were carrying NDPS substances. This registered an increase of 59 per cent in the seizure value of narcotic products and an increase of 62.12 per cent in persons arrested, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The arrested persons were handed over to the law enforcement agencies concerned for legal action. Naveen Kumar said narcotics not only destroy the health of youth but also damage the economy and well-being of the nation. Drug addiction has far-reaching implications, as it affects both the physical and mental health of a person.

“We intensified checks in trains, in coordination with NCB and other law enforcement agencies, to target drug peddlers involved in this illegal trade.”