RPF takes up crowd management steps in view of passengers rush

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday taken up comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers at Secunderabad Railway Station.



Recognizing the need for enhanced security and crowd control management, the RPF has deployed additional 60 staff members at Secunderabad Railway Station. These personnel were tasked with managing crowds, providing assistance to passengers, and maintaining vigilance to prevent any security breaches.

RPF Inspector BS Saraswat has emphasized the importance of utilizing the railway toll-free number 139 for assistance. Passengers are encouraged to utilize this service for any queries, concerns, or assistance they may require during their journey through Secunderabad Railway Station.

Officials said the RPF was fully committed to maintaining a secure and hassle-free environment for passengers during general elections. With proactive measures in place and increased manpower, passengers can travel with confidence, knowing that their safety is paramount.

“Our initiative underscores the commitment of RPF to promote a culture of safety and vigilance among railway users,” they said.