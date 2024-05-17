RPF rescues minor boy and reunites with parents

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a minor boy, who was loitering on platform number one at Secunderabad Railway Station.



The boy aged around 12 years was found wandering on the platform raising suspicion. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the boy ran away from home. The boy was later reunited with his family members.

The RPF team in coordination with Childline authorities ensured the safe handing over of the boy to authorities concerned. Following the directives of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the boy was reunited with his parents.

In another case, the RPF police rescued a minor girl aged around 17 years near gate number five on platform one. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that she ran away from home. As per instructions of CWC, the team rescued the minor girl and shifted her to Sakhi Center for care and protection.

Under operation “Nanhe Fariste”, the RPF is making continuous efforts to trace the missing or leftover children in trains and at railway station and hand over to authorities concerned.

In 2024, the RPF Secunderabad Division rescued 55 children and was handed over to Child helpline authorities. This operation conducted over trains and railway premises underlines the alertness of on duty staff and the motive of RPF to ensure a safe and secure environment to the children and securing them from trap of child labour and human trafficking thereby enhancing the overall experience and confidence in the railway system.