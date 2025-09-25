RPF Recovers 703 Rail Passengers Belongings Worth Rs.1.8 Cr in 2025

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered the belongings of 703 passengers worth Rs.1.8 crore in 2025 under Operation Amanat.

The RPF Secunderabad Division, Divisional Security Commissioner, Alakunta Naveen Kumar, in a statement, said the RPF personnel take prompt action to secure passengers belongings passengers often misplaced or forgotten at the railway stations and on trains and ensure their safe return to rightful owners.

In the current year, up to August 2025, the RPF has already recovered 703 items valued at Rs.1.8 crore. “Our staff has been prompt in securing and restoring of passenger left over belongings worth crores every year under Operation Amanat. We appeal to passengers to safeguard their personal belongings while travelling and report us for any assistance on our toll free Railway help line number 139,” he explained

He said the RPF would continue its efforts to enhance security of passengers over railways in future too by launching drives, improving response, infusing technology and innovation in its working to enhance its response, effectiveness and reach and to realize its objective of “Sewa Hi Sankalp”.