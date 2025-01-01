 Top
'RPF played major role in 2024; rescued passengers belongings, railway property'

Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 Jan 2025 2:02 PM IST
RPF played major role in 2024; rescued passengers belongings, railway property
RPF logo

Hyderabad: South Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) said it had launched multiple operations to combat crime and enforce law and order.

Under Operation Rail Suraksha, the RPF arrested 674 suspects in 367 cases and recovered stolen property worth `83.31 lakhs. It also arrested 460 persons for theft and recovered stolen passenger property under Yatri Rail Suraksha.
The RPF said it had rescued 1,385 children including 240 girls through Operation Nanhe Farishte. Another 491 victims were rescued from 264 traffickers. The RPF said it had seized 2,311.31 kg of dry ganja and returned 2,576 pieces of lost and stolen luggage to passengers.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
