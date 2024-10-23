RPF pays tribute to 14 of its martyrs

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is paying tribute to 14 of its personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, as part of 'Martyrs Week 2024'.



Officers are visiting schools and villages of these individuals across nine states. The aim is to recall their service and connect with communities that had shaped their lives.

Among those being honoured was Nirakar Behera, a head constable from East Coast Railway, who died in February, while on duty. A service was held on October 21 at his former school, ME School, in Nettanga, Ganjam district, Odisha.

His widow, Gitanjali Behera, expressed gratitude for the recognition accorded to her husband.

Manoj Yadava, director general, RPF, said, "Each of these brave souls exemplified the highest ideals of service and sacrifice. Their legacy will forever inspire us to uphold the safety and security of our railways and passengers."

Across the country, the RPF is holding similar events in the martyrs’ villages and schools. Each family is being honoured to ensure that the sacrifices made by their loved ones are remembered. With activities planned throughout the week, the RPF is honouring the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of personnel, who lost their lives to protect the railway system and passengers.