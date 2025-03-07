RPF Home Guard Booked for Extorting Money From Trans Members

Hyderabad: A RPF Home Guard was booked by GRP Secunderabad police for threatening and extorting money from a transgender.

The accused Chamakura Sandeep Reddy is posted at Moula Ali.

According to the victim-cum-complainant Thumma Anurag (23), a technical support expert, the accused and his team members were using an app which is commonly used by the LGBTQ+ community.

Anurag stated one Sandeep Reddy invited him to his office on March 1 at 3.30 pm. When the complainant went to Moula Ali railway station, he realised that Reddy had posted misleading photos of a handsome man on the app to trap and extort money from him.

Upon meeting Reddy, the complainant was verbally abused with filthy language, his phone and bike keys were taken away, and he was physically assaulted in the office.

A transgender, seeking anonymity, informed that Reddy was, for a long time, pretending to be a transgender. He called victims to different places, threatened them and extorted money, he said.

“We have evidence against Reddy, who collected the money through internet banking. We have given the evidence to the investigation officer,” he said.

Based on a complaint, police registered cases for extortion and wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing in Crime No. 120 of 2025 under the BNS.