RPF Constable Saves Woman’s Life at Charlapally Railway Station

Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable P Vijaya saved the life of a 27-year-old woman when she slipped from the footboard of a moving train at Charlapally railway station.

Vijaya was attending to regular patrolling duty on platform four on October 2 when the passenger, Zeba Amirul Dafadar, of Mumbai purchased food items from the stall on the platform and was attempting to board the moving VSKP-LTT express train.

As the train began moving after its scheduled stop, Zeba Amirul Dafadar was seen running on the platform in an attempt to board the moving train. She lost her balance and slipped near the footboard. At the critical moment, Vijaya, who was attending to duty, reacted swiftly and pulled the passenger away from the moving train, thereby averting a certain fatal accident, said Charlapally RPF Inspector Rakesh Menon on Saturday.

She displayed exemplary courage and presence of mind by saving the life of the passenger. The incident occurred when the train halted at the station after reaching Kazipet station. It was supposed to proceed to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai from Charlapally station.