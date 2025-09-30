RPF Constable Saves Passenger’s Life at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of courage and quick thinking, a dedicated RPF constable B. Praveen Kumar saved the life of a 37-year-old passenger V Praveen at Secunderabad railway station.

While on duty, the constable witnessed Praveen, a resident of Manneguda in Ibrahimpatnam, attempting to board moving Inter City Express and slipped between the train and the platform around 5.30 am. With swift action, he pulled the passenger to safety, preventing a potentially fatal accident.

The constable’s heroic act has been appreciated by senior officials, including Secunderabad RPF Divisional Security Commissioner A. Naveen Kumar, and Inspector Sarswath. The constable’s bravery and dedication to duty were a shining example of the commitment of RPF personnel to ensuring passenger safety.

This incident highlights the importance of the "Operation Jeevan Raksha" initiative, which recognizes and rewards acts of bravery and selflessness by RPF personnel. The constable’s actions deserve special recognition and commendation, Naveen Kumar added.