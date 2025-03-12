Royals Take Part in Chhattisgarh’s Phagun Madayi Fest

Warangal: In a major cultural event in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, former chief whip and Hanamkonda district BRS president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar took part in the Phagun Madayi Festival, organised under the auspices of Kakatiya heir Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Dev. The festival, steeped in tradition, drew attention to the rich Kakatiya legacy in the region.

The royal delegation, led by Maharaja Kamal Chandra, began their visit with a special darshan at the revered Sri Danteshwari Temple — a prominent Shakti Peeth.

Following the temple visit, the group toured several ancient temples in the Barsur region, including the Mama-Bhanja Temple, where an ancient Telugu inscription highlighted historical ties between the Telugu community and Bastar. The Maharaja emphasised that these cultural links strengthen the bond between Telugu-speaking people and the heritage of Bastar.

The itinerary also included a stop at the historically significant Pedamma Temple, associated with the legacy of Warangal, where special prayers were performed. Maharaja Kamal Chandra stressed the need to preserve these heritage sites for future generations and to promote the greatness of Indian culture.

The event also featured Arvind Arya, Secretary of the TORCH (Team of Research of Culture and Heritage) Organisation, marking a collaborative effort to celebrate and protect cultural legacies in the region.