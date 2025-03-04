Rowdy-sheeter wanted in various criminal cases held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a notorious rowdy sheeter and landgrabber of Bandlaguda police station as he was absconding for a long time and executed 11 Non Bailable warrants (NBWs) pending against him.

Ali Bin Mahmood Jabri alias Ali Jabri, 32, a businessman and resident of Ismail Nagar in Bandlaguda, was a rowdy sheeter of Bandlaguda police station. Ali Jabri was involved in 21 cases including land grabbing, cheating, forgery, threatening and attempt to murder cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates.

Ali Jabri was absconding for a long time and avoiding the court trials in various ways prompting the court concerned to issue NBWs against him, said Hyderabad Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Ande Srinivasa Rao.