Row over Viral Phone Call Between Jailed Convict, Agent

Nalgonda: A recorded telephone conversation purportedly between jailed fraudster Ramavath Balaji Naik and his agent has gone viral on social media, creating a sensation.

Naik, who was arrested on October 11 for allegedly cheating people of crores of rupees by collecting money on the promise of high interest rates, is currently lodged in Nalgonda District Jail.

In the leaked audio, which is in the Lambadi dialect, Naik is heard instructing his agent to swipe all his debit and credit cards and withdraw the available money. He also warns his associates to remain cautious and avoid arrest. He reportedly advised his agent not to disclose any financial details to the police “even under third-degree interrogation” and to make arrangements for filing a bail petition to secure his release from jail.

A senior district police officer confirmed that Naik had spoken to someone from the jail using a coin box phone, a facility provided to inmates to contact family members. Police are currently examining the recording and investigating to identify the person with whom Naik spoke from the jail.