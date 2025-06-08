Row Over Vedic School at Anjaneya Temple

: Members of the Kakatiya Varasathva Sampada Parirakshana Committee (KVSPC) have urged the state government to withdraw its decision to construct a Vedic school on the premises of the Oollo Anjaneya Swamy temple in Bestawada. Citing an ongoing case (No. 939/B1/2021) pending before the Lokayukta concerning the temple land, the committee also called on the government to focus on developing the Hanuman temple instead.KVSPC convener Chikati Raju alleged that approximately 1 acre and 20 guntas of land belonging to the Oollo Anjaneya Swamy temple is located in Survey No. 817, under the Bhadrakali Bund area in Bestawada, Hanamkonda.When a few land sharks attempted to encroach on the temple land in 2012, a complaint was lodged with then district collector V. Karuna, prompting the striking force to demolish the illegal structures. Subsequently, the land was brought under the Endowments Department, with members of the KVSPC appointed as custodians at the request of Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Babu.Madishetti Satish, Madishetti Sampath, former corporator Vemula Srinivas, and others allegedly registered a portion of the temple land under the incorrect Survey No. 831, thereby unlawfully claiming ownership, he added.

"We submitted complete evidence of the alleged land encroachments by land sharks to the Lokayukta, which then sought an explanation from Bhadrakali Temple EO Seshu Bharathi. Despite being fully aware of the encroachments and also being in charge of the Anjaneya Swamy temple, she failed to appear before the Lokayukta court," he said.Bhadrakali Temple EO Seshu Bharathi told Deccan Chronicle that certain individuals, under the guise of a committee, are making false allegations against her to obstruct the establishment of a Vedic School. She claimed their real intention is to grab temple land, and that the accusations of irregularities are baseless. "They do not want us to set up a Vedic School that would produce scholars essential for the benefit of society," she said.Endowments minister Konda Surekha, after inspecting the land, approved the construction of the Vedic School and provided specific instructions and design suggestions to ensure it is built beautifully and in a peaceful environment."After discovering that a small portion of the Anjaneya Swamy temple land had been encroached upon by miscreants, we took action by demolishing the encroachments and constructing a compound wall around the temple premises, which covers approximately 30 guntas. We also sent a report to the Lokayukta," she clarified.Meanwhile, KVSPC members expressed concern over EO Seshu Bharathi’s past conduct, alleging corruption during her previous postings at temples including Mettugutta and Inavolu. They urged higher authorities to launch an inquiry into the allegations, seek her immediate removal from the post, and halt all ongoing construction work related to the Vedic School.