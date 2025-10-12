Row Over Rajanna Temple Closure In Vemulawada

KARIMNAGAR: The Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi, temporarily suspended devotees’ darshan from Sunday to facilitate major expansion and development works in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district.

Temple authorities announced that while darshan at the main shrine is halted, all rituals, vows, and offerings such as Kode Mokku and Abhishekams have been shifted to the nearby Bheemeswara Swamy Temple for several months. Political leaders like Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar opposed the move.

The temple, believed to house a Swayambhu Lingam of Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, attracts thousands of devotees daily from across the country. The ongoing project aims to modernise and expand the historic pilgrimage centre.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged the temple’s move hurt devotees’ sentiments and questioned how vows meant for Lord Rajanna could be fulfilled elsewhere. He warned that he would personally lead devotees to reopen the temple if the decision was not withdrawn, noting that no major temple in India shuts completely for development.

Following his protest and phone calls to officials, authorities briefly allowed darshan to resume, adding to confusion about the temple’s operational status.

Temple officials later clarified that only Ekanta Sevas would continue inside the main shrine and urged devotees to cooperate, stating that the development works are expected to take several months.