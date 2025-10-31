Row over Mobile Phone to Make Reels Results in Auto Driver’s Murder in Tolichowki; 1 Held

Hyderabad: A quarrel over making reels with the help of a phone resulted in the murder of a 25-year-old auto rickshaw driver Mohammed Muzzamil alias Ayub at SS function hall in Tolichowki on Thursday. The police arrested the accused Mohammed Ishaque alias Khalid (26), an electrician and resident of Chandrayangutta, within 24 hours of the murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tolichowki, Syed Fiaz said that Muzzamil, a resident of Hakeempet, was found dead in his auto at SS function hall. Quoting Muzzamil’s brother Shaik Muzaffar complaint, Fiaz said that Muzzamil, Khalid and other friends consumed liquor till 2 am.

A few minutes later, a quarrel broke out between Muzzamil and Khalid over a mobile phone. As he wanted to make reels using Muzzamil’s handset, Khalid was requesting Muzzamil to give it.

However, Muzzamil refused to give the phone as he brought the handset after repairing it. Yet, Khalid continued to request Muzzamil to give it. A heated argument took place between them over the same issue. As Muzzamil refused to oblige, Khalid took a plastic cord from the auto and strangled him to death.

The incident came to light when Muzaffar came to know that his brother was found dead in the auto. “A quarrel broke out between Muzzamil and Khalid regarding the phone. After committing the crime, Khalid escaped with Muzzamil’s phone,” Fiaz said.

After collecting evidence from the CCTV footage and eyewitnesses’ versions, the police detained Khalid at Hakeempet. The mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.