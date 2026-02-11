Row Over Foxsagar Flyover Road Reaches HC

Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court quizzed residents on what basis were they claiming that a road under a flyover project across teh Foxnagar nala at Jeedimetla was meant for public use. The writ petition was filed by the Grand Villa Residents Welfare Association, representing about 300 residents, contending that though the existing road width was about five metres the proposed configuration would provide only 4.5 metres on either side of the flyover. The petitioners argued that IRC design guidelines mandated a minimum width of 5.5 metres for urban roads and that deviation from the prescribed standards would result in congestion despite the widening. It was contended that the flyover and approach road were intended for public use and that continuation of the construction would cause irreversible consequences, as pillars were being erected at the site. On the other hand, the GHMC contended that the apprehension of traffic congestion was speculative. It was argued that the existing road was never meant for use by residential colonies, but for sewage nala access, and that the project design was based on a larger flyover corridor. When the petitioners reiterated that the road was for public use, the judge inquired the basis for such a claim. While the petitioners pressed for immediate consideration citing irreversible work, the GHMC sought time to file its response. The judge granted two weeks’ time to the GHMC to file its counter and posted the matter accordingly.

Oil palm firms challenge pricing formula Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court heard inconclusively a plea challenging method adopted by the state for fixing the price of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of oil palm, with the controversy confined to the oil extraction ratio (OER) used for price determination. The petitioners, Oil Pal Developers and Processors Federation, contended that the factory zone concerned had three processing units and the OER of all three units had to be averaged for fixing the price. Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam representing the federation argued that the state arbitrarily picked the highest OER among the units and applied it for price fixation, resulting in distortion of the price. The state would defend it by contending that it was within its powers to determine the OER for the purpose of fixing the FFB price and that variation in OER would necessarily impact price determination. It was further argued that under the commission for agricultural costs and prices framework, there was no requirement to adopt an average and that the OER was to be determined by the state. In reply, the petitioners submitted that in the past the state itself adopted averaged OERs of multiple units and that averaging was implicit in the CACP formula counsel appearing for the state sought time to give a more detailed reply as to why and how it was within the power of the state to determine the OER. Recording these submissions, the judge posted the matter for further hearing. HC directs dispensary to resolve rent row Justice Renuka Yara of the Telangana High Court directed the authorities to examine facilitating payment of rent and related arrears in respect of premises occupied by the ESI Dispensary at Cherlapally in Medchal-Malk ajgiri district. The judge disposed of a writ petition filed by Ajay Kumar Bobbala, who contended that despite sanction of rental amounts by the competent authority, the respondents failed to draw and disburse rent from October 1, 2024, along with arrears of electricity charges from April 2025 till date. It was the case of the petitioner that proceedings issued by the joint director, Medical Insurance Medical Services, sanctioning the rent in his favour, were not acted upon, resulting in prolonged non-payment. After hearing the submissions, the court disposed of the writ petition by directing the respondents to consider the representation of the petitioner in accordance with law and take appropriate action expeditiously. Justice Renuka Yara clarified that the court had not gone into the merits of the rival contentions and left it open to the authorities to examine the and pass suitable orders as warranted.



