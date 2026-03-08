Row Erupts Over Proposed Industrial Park in Adilabad

Adilabad: A political row has erupted in Adilabad over the proposed industrial park and airport projects, with Boath BRS MLA Anil Jadhav alleging that information about land identification and project plans is being withheld from him.

The controversy centres on the identification of land for the proposed industrial park and the master plan for the proposed airport in Adilabad district, with questions being raised over transparency in the process.

Jadhav said that nearly half of the land identified for the industrial park falls in Bheempur mandal under his Assembly constituency but claimed that officials had not shared any details with him.

During a review meeting on development works in Adilabad district, he asked district in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao to clarify why information regarding the industrial park and the status of land identification was not being shared with him.

He also said he was not informed about the visit of minister Jupally Krishna Rao and state government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy to Korata-Chanaka for an aerial survey of lands identified in Bheempur and Bhoraj mandals for the project.

Jadhav said residents of Bheempur mandal were concerned over reports that industries such as liquor and ethanol factories might be set up in the proposed industrial park and questioned how such units could be established close to the Korata-Chanaka barrage.

District officials informed the minister and the government adviser that around 6,057.07 acres had been identified for the proposed industrial park in Bheempur and Bhoraj mandals.

While Bheempur mandal falls under the Boath Assembly constituency, Bhoraj is part of the Adilabad Assembly constituency.

Former minister Jogu Ramanna also raised doubts over what he described as “confidentiality” being maintained regarding the proposed industrial park and airport projects.

Meanwhile, villagers of Anukunta staged a protest alleging that their lands and houses were shown in the airport master plan without proper clarity from local representatives.

The villagers later met district collector Rajarshi Shah and expressed concern that the projects could affect their lands. They also alleged that some political leaders were attempting to benefit real estate interests by driving up land prices in selected areas.