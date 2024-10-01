Roundtable meet on water concept

Hyderabad: The Dr M. Channa Reddy Memorial Trust said it would organise a round table meeting on the Four Water Concept proposed by the late T. Hanumanth Rao’s at 10 am to 1 pm in CESS conference hall, Ameerpet. Trust secretary Marri Shashidhar Reddy said in a release on Monday that eminent people and representatives of political parties were invited for the event. Beneficiaries of the past watershed development programme based on Hanumanth Rao’s Four Water Concept in Telangana as well as from Rajasthan were invited.





