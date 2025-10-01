Rotation System Leaves Many Out Of Race

WARANGAL: The reservation list for the local bodies elections — from zilla parishad chairperson to sarpanch posts — has left scores of political aspirants in shock and disappointment across the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts. Many leaders who were confident of contesting have now seen their hopes vanish overnight due to the newly announced allocations.

Aspirants who had been preparing for years suddenly found themselves ineligible. “Anukunnadi Okkati Ayanadhi Inkko Okkati” has become the phrase echoing among local leaders, reflecting their frustration over the unexpected turn of events.

In Jangaon district, the ZP chairperson post that was previously unreserved has now been allotted to an SC woman. In Mulugu district, the ZP post earlier reserved for BC (General) has been reallocated to the ST category, disappointing several BC aspirants who had been working at the grassroots in anticipation of a favourable allotment.

In Jagtial district, members of Scheduled Caste associations from Tippanapeta village met MLA S. Sanjay Kumar, urging that the sarpanch post be shifted from the BC to the SC community quota. They pointed out that the post has not been reserved for the SC community for over five decades, terming it an ongoing injustice.

Several aspirants had spent years nurturing their constituencies, carrying out social service and local development works, hoping for a suitable reservation. The sudden reshuffle has upended their plans, leaving them politically stranded. The rotation-based reservation system has forced many to reconsider their strategies for the upcoming elections.

The disappointment is sharper among those who had already spent considerable sums on early campaigning — installing banners, flexes, and cut-outs during Ganesh Chaturthi and Bathukamma festivals to build visibility ahead of the polls.

Unable to contest due to the unfavourable reservations, many frustrated aspirants are reportedly exploring other options. According to sources, several political leaders are now eyeing the recently announced bar and liquor shop licenses as an alternative business opportunity, shifting focus from political ambitions to commercial pursuits.

For many in Telangana’s rural political landscape, the new reservation chart has not only altered electoral equations but also rewritten personal dreams — turning what was expected to be a season of political activity into one of quiet resignation.