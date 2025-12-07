Rotary Club Hosts 9th Annual Golf for Charity

Hyderabad: Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.

The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan (RCHD) is part of the global network of Rotary International, was chartered in 1988, and has more than 75 members from various vocations. RCHD has a proud tradition of fellowship and friendship, service and contribution to the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan conducts charity events to raise funds to complete many community service projects. This fundraiser Golf for charity tournament, is being conducted to raise funds to strengthen Eye Care Services and Advanced Surgical Equipment at the Eye Centre at Ramdevrao Hospital, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of Rotary Deccan, Anu Khendry said, “This year is our 9th edition of the ‘Rotary Golf for Charity Tournament’. We have received wonderful support from over 120 charitably inclined golfers as well as sponsors. This generosity of our sponsors through donations and substantial commitments from their CSR funds will be directed to Rotary Deccan’s service activities, principally to strengthening eye care services and providing advanced surgical equipment at the eye care centre at the charitable Ramdevrao Hospital, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. We thank the sponsors and look forward to their continued support in the efforts of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan in making sustainable changes to the lives of those in need.”

She added a special word of thanks to the sponsors, VST Industries Ltd, Solitaire Global Schools, Shodhana Group, Synthochem Labs, PE Tarang, Cache Properties, Cache Peripherals, Surana Group, Relaxwell Mattresses, Shree TMT, Hrudaya Foundation and Swordfish Integrated Advertising.