Rosaiah’s Birthday Made State Function

Telangana
M. Srinivas
2 July 2025 12:47 AM IST

Rosaiah was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh (2009-10). He also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu (2011-16) and Karnataka (2014)

former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah—DC Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah on July 4 as a State Function every year.

All district collectors have been informed to make necessary arrangements. The Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department is designated as the nodal department for the function, read an order issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.

Rosaiah was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh (2009-10). He also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu (2011-16) and Karnataka (2014).

